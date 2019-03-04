CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CITGO and the organizers of Special Olympics Texas announced Wednesday the details of the 36th annual South Texas Area Spring Games.

The Spring Games will kick off Saturday at the Flour Bluff High School stadium where hundreds of athletes will compete.

Rain is expected over the weekend, but Special Olympics South Texas said rain or shine, the games will go on.

According to organizers, 550 athletes will participate in 2019, and the games will start with an opening ceremony at 9 a.m.

3News asked some of the Special Olympic athletes what they are looking forward to when participating in this year's games.

"We do running, track and basketball," Alexis Garza said.

"Basketball, bowling, track softball," Alyssa Gonzalez said.

"Track, softball throw, bowling," Ethan Montalvo said.

After the opening ceremony, the games will begin with ladies track events and boys field events. After a lunch break, the games will have ladies field events then boys track events.

If you want to volunteer organizers said don't worry about calling ahead of time. They recommend just showing up and going straight to the volunteer tent.