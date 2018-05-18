Prescription opioid addiction is one of the biggest drug problems in the U.S. today.

At least 36 people died in Nueces County from opioid overdoses in 2015.

The Coastal Bend Wellness Foundation is offering a free overdose reversal medication, plus recovery services for those who are addicted.

Just in it's first year, the program, is specifically designed to support those addicted to opioids and help guide them to different resources.

Alison Johnson with the foundation says they have seen more people switching from prescription drugs to street drugs.

Her staff teaches the community to administer naloxone, an overdose reversal drug approved a few years ago by FDA.

But it's not easily accessible in some areas.

The foundation is able to distribute it through a doctor.

Now the state is joining to help the non-profit by pushing to get more naloxone distributed.

