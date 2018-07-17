corpus christi (kiiinews) — Driscoll Children's Hospital wants you to put on your lei and hula over to the Texas State Aquarium for the 5th annual Craniofacial Reunion on Friday, July 20, 2018 at 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

During First Edition, Dr. Kevin Hopkins, a Pediatric Plastic Surgeon, explained the various deformities and how doctors go about treating them.

