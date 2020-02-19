CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department has been given a chance to do some real training over at the Casa De Manana Apartments.

Firefighters were permitted by a demolition company to use empty apartment homes to conduct training scenarios.

Firefighters have been out since Monday doing several types of drills such as search and rescue, forcible entry, and practicing 'saving your own.'

"By allowing us to be able to train like this, it takes some of that risk away. Safety is paramount. Safety of the citizens obviously on these calls, but the safety of our firefighters as well," Battalion Chief Tony Perez said.

The training is intended to be as realistic as possible by practicing getting through walls, roofs, doors, and windows.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: