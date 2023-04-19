Spectrum services slowly being restored to Rockport, Fulton customers

After a line was deliberately cut in the area, Aransas County Sheriff Bill Mills said most customers' service is expected to be restored by Wednesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spectrum services are slowly being restored to Aransas county residents on Wednesday after Aransas County Bill Mills said one of the company's major communications hubs was vandalized.

Viewer Scarlett Trevino told 3NEWS via a TELL3 message that the outage began early Tuesday morning and was affecting businesses, governmental buildings and homes in Rockport and Fulton.

Sheriff Bill Mills confirmed the cable TV, Internet and phone outage to 3NEWS and gave an update on the restoration process Wednesday afternoon.

He said the company had informed him that most of the area's service would be restored Wednesday night, but that it was taking time because Spectrum technicians were having carefully re-map the fiber-optic cables that had been destroyed.

The incident originally was reported as a case of criminal mischief with the Aransas County Sheriff's Office. Equipment was also stolen from the site, Mills said.

Mills later stated in a news release that the FBI and Texas Department of Emergency Management were notified about the case since the outage affected communications services.

This is a developing story. 3NEWS will provide updates as they become available.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!