Speeding driver crashes into police cruiser at the scene of another crash

There were no injuries reported, but the officer asked drivers to slow down at the curve due to the amount of fatal accidents at that intersection.

SAN ANTONIO — Another crash was caused when a police cruiser was hit by a speeding car at an intersection known for having fatal crashes Saturday, police say.

At 4:30 a.m., the San Antonio Police Department responded to the underpass turnaround at 410 and 151 for a reported crash.

Police say an officer was already on scene of a crash when a vehicle was going too fast around the curve, lost control and hit the police cruiser.

The officer was not in the cruiser at the time of the crash, but police say there have been several fatalities in that intersection. The driver of the other vehicle will be undergoing DWI tests, police say.