South Padre Island Drive down to Alameda Road are about to be repaved

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi is about to start laying the groundwork for another huge project. This time, it will be on the other side of Everhart Road. South Padre Island Drive and McArdle Road are about to be repaved.

The good news for those of us who drive up and down Everhart Road is that the city is going to completely replace the road all the way from SPID down to Alameda Street.

"We've selected the same engineer for the two bond 2020 projects that take it from McArdle all the way to Alameda," Director of Engineering Jeff Edmonds said. "We're going to combine that to one big package, one construction contract."

It's believed that the engineering work on Everhart Road will take a year to complete.

The reconstruction of the roadway could take at least two years and cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $20 million, depending on how much underground utility work has to be done.

Then, there's the question about whether asphalt or concrete will be used.

"We will pay a little bit of a premium, $125,000 per linear mile additional for concrete so if the concrete is within that and that's representative of the maintenance savings that you'd get with concrete," Edmonds added.

Donna Titus is hoping to expand her business in the coming years. She has eight employees and right now is looking for a designer at her florist shop. She owns Always in Bloom and it's located on Everhart Road near SPID.

When we told her about the city's plans to tear up the roadway in front of her business, she was happy to hear that the road was going to be improved, but fears a lot of people won't be able to easily stop in during all of that construction.

"Walk in traffic will probably be nonexistent but with COVID, my store was closed," Titus said. "I didn't let actual people in to protect my employees and them."

Titus said her business was able to survive despite COVID. She believes she can keep it running during the two year construction project. It's work that will produce a brand new Everhart Road.

