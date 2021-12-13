Spirit Center home in Bluntzer suffers extreme damage as result of large fire

According to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the home is thought to be a total loss.

BLUNTZER, Texas — The small community of Bluntzer just outside Robstown, Texas, was devastated just before the holidays when one of their historical landmarks burned to the ground Sunday.

The landmark was a house located at the Spirit Center and was home to two of the nuns who serve at the center.

Superior General Annette Wagner said Dec. 12 was a difficult day for many.

"The sadness has broken through the area because of the loss of the house, but our spirit of service and presence in the area continues forward," Wagner said.

According to the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, the status of the home is thought to be a total loss. The property will be further evaluated by officials in coming days.

After a preliminary investigation, Dianna Bluntzer with Nueces County ESD #4 said they believe the cause of the fire might have been electrical.

"The house was built around 1874," Bluntzer said, "so it's 145 years old. It's a great loss to the community and Bluntzer family."

Bluntzer added that due to the damages the home sustained, and how quickly it caught fire, the blazes point of origin played a critical part in its destruction.

"It started in the north end of the chapel," Bluntzer said. "We are guessing, because it was fully engulfed by the time the fire department got there."

Wagner said no one was injured and they are thankful for the help they have received following their tragic loss.

"The sense of community, the neighbors that come to help, the ones out there today to help the recovery already, we are so grateful for that," Wagner said.

