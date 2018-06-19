The Junteenth celebration continued Monday with a ceremony to honor those who make everyone look good.

The Spirit of Emancipation banquet honored cosmetologists who include barbers, beauticians and manicurists.

It is something the Corpus Christi coalition does every year.

The speaker was Dr. Eunice Dudley, who started several cosmetology schools across the country, and in Africa, with her husband.

Tuesday, June 19 is the official holiday, when the slaves in Texas found out, two years later about the emancipation.

Organizers told us why they celebrate the holiday 10 days before that.

"When things happened and that last 10 days to come from Louisiana to Galveston, Texas, should be the 10 days of celebration, so we decided it should be 10 days and we've done that for 13 years,” said Gloria Scott, the Vice Chair with the Corpus Christi Junteenth Coalition.

During the banquet, organizers said they also honored African American high school graduates from the region.

