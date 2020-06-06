CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Just in time for the hot summer months, the City of Corpus Christi has opened up the newest way to cool off.

The new 'Splash Pad' at Salinas Park opened up at 1354 Airport Rd. Park hours are from 6 a.m. - 10 p.m.

We found some families already having a fun time here. It looks like a great way to cool off during these blazing hot summer days.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: