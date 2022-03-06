Splash Pad project to break ground at West Haven Park

It's a project that's been in the works since 2015, and come Monday the city will finally get to break ground.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday, Mar. 7, the City of Corpus Christi will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Splash Pad at West Haven Park!

The Splash Pad was a collaborative effort between the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County Commissioner Joe A. Gonzalez to improve West Haven Park. The project began all the way back in 2015.

All in all the project cost $489,533 and was funded by the City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County.

The City’s contribution is $175,000 for construction costs and an additional $75,000 for utilities. The County’s contribution is $279,553 for construction and $35,000 for engineering costs.

In a statement released by the city, Mayor Paulette Guajardo praised the project as "an exciting collaboration that serves the children of Corpus Christi by two entities working together for the betterment of families in their enjoyment of our parks system.”

The ceremony will be held in West Haven Park Monday afternoon at 1:30 p.m.

