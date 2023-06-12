City of Corpus Christi offers free options to cool down as temperature climbs

Splash pads will be closed Monday for maintenance.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With heat indices expected to climb to 114 degrees Monday, are offering several options to help residents stay cool.

The city's pools, splash pads, and the Bayfront Park Fountain are accessible at no charge as a cooling option, however, children 8 years old or younger must be with someone 16 years old or older.

Those options are:

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Pkwy., noon-8 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Rd., 2-7:30 p.m.

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Dr., 2-7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely St., 2-7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, located at 1109 Bernice Drive, is temporarily closed, and open swim is not available at Collier Pool, at 3801 Harris Drive, on Mondays. Open lap swim will resume 6-9 a.m. and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, and open swim is available 2-7:30 p.m.

Maintenance is being performed, so no splash pads will be open Monday, but they are scheduled to be accessible beginning Tuesday, from 8 a.m.-10 p.m. at the following locations:

Lindale Park, 3133 Swantner Dr.

Bill Witt Park, 6869 Yorktown Blvd.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park, 1354 Airport Rd.

The Bayfront Park Fountain at 1309 North Shoreline Boulevard also will be open daily from 8 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cooling centers also will be open, with free transportation from RTA if you tell the driver you are headed to the nearest cooling center.

