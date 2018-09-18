CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII News) — Christus Spohn Hospital South was recognized Monday by the State of Texas for outstanding medical care.

The Texas Department of State Health Services gave the hospital a Level 3 designation, meaning the hospital is using some of the best practices and state-of-the-art equipment that the state demands.

"It feels great," said Chris Mitchell, Critical Director in the NICU. "It's a year long, well almost two years long, of work that culminated in exactly what we expected to happen and it feels great."

The new honors will be kept for the next four years until they have to re-apply to receive it again.

