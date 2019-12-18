WASHINGTON — Just like that, it was down to two finalists, after a tense nail-biting night on The Voice.

It was a star-studded night, with names like Jennifer Hudson, The Black Eyed Peas, Dua Lipa, Lady Antebellum and Luke Combs taking the finale stage before the season 17 winner was named. A skit on John Legend's title of People's Sexiest Man Alive keep viewers laughing, with Blake Shelton reminding everyone he was given the sexy title first. It had apparently gone to both of the hosts' heads.

The judges, as you may know, team up with contestants. On Team Gwen Stefani was Rose Short of Killeen, Texas who started singing at the age of five and once a took a job at a male maximum-security prison.

On Team John Legend was Katie Kadan, 38, of Chicago, Illinois. Kadan spent her early music days in church and choirs, and sings professionally in Chicago's blues community.

On team Blake Shelton was Ricky Duran of Austin, Texas. Duran has been planing the guitar since the age of 6 and attended the Berklee College of Music.

And on team Kelly Clakson was Jake Hoot. Clarkson spotted Hoot early on and seemed to be his biggest fan on the show, especially on finale night. Hoot is from Cookeville, Tennessee but grew up in Corpus Christi, Texas and the Dominican Republic. Hoots parents are missionaries who relocated their family to the Latin American island nation when he was nine.

RELATED: LIVE BLOG | Killeen singer Rose Short gets 4th place on ‘The Voice’

As the four faced the cameras, the audience and the nation it was down to just two after Rose Short was named 4th place finalist, and Katie Kadan came in at 3rd place.

The show went to break before the winner was announced, and then it was down to two. As Jake Hoot and Ricky Duran stared and the camera nervously while encouraging each other on, the winner was announced! Jake Hoot is the season 17 winner of The Voice. According to the show, Hoot will now receive $100,000 in award money and a record deal.