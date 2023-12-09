Corpus Christi Sports Commission reviews first year, looks to expand efforts

Last April, the commission was able to bring the American Cornhole League National to our city, a tournament broadcast by ESPN.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was just one year ago when the City of Corpus Christi announced plans to develop a sports commission.

Working under the umbrella of Visit Corpus Christi, the commission would promote Corpus Christi as the premier Gulf sports destination in the world.

It would also help annual events like Beach to Bay and Conquer the Coast expand their reach.

On Tuesday, the Corpus Christi City Council got an update on their progress.

Texas is the second-largest producer of sports tourism in the country, behind only Florida, with Corpus Christi continuing to outpace all other coastal tourism destinations in our state. The timing looks to be ideal to try to cash in on the business of sports.

Sports Commission’s Executive Director Joey Jewell said sports tourism in Corpus Christi is booming.

"In the one year that we’ve been here, we’ve set the foundation for the department, which will ensure future success in sports tourism, while also hitting all of our hotel room night goals," he said.

Last April, the commission was able to bring the American Cornhole League National to our city, a tournament broadcast by ESPN. That one event resulted in just under $640,000 in direct spending, which is beneficial for the city.

Jewell said right now, they have either bid on or already secured 10 other events, with an estimated direct spending economic impact of more than $12.5 million. He also said plans for a baseball tournament to be held in Portland, bringing a projected $856,000 economic boost.

While many of those who participate will book hotel rooms in Corpus Christi, District 4 Councilman Dan Suckley said that not having a baseball complex here is one thing that keeps the impact from being even bigger.

“Great for the Coastal Bend if it happens, but City of Corpus Christi specific, what’s the one thing that’s probably keeping us from being able to host a tournament like that?” he said.

Jewell also pointed out the ongoing need for renovating many of our city’s sports facilities, which he says can only enhance the work of his commission.

In addition to the commission’s three full-time staff members, there is also involvement by a 13-member Sports Council advisory group, which includes representatives from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, the Parks and Recreation Department, the Corpus Christi Hooks and the American Bank Center.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!