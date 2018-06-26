If you've been outside, you've had your own share of run ins with pesky mosquitoes. Since last week's rains the pests have come out in droves.

Facebook user Keely Maxey shared a photo Tuesday morning to show just how bad the mosquitoes are. It shows mosquitoes caked onto the front of her's and a friend's vehicle after a one-way trip to Corpus Christi from Beeville. The license plates can't even be seen because of all the pests.

Check it out:

According to the City of Corpus Christi's Vector Control, standing water was treated with larvicide over the weekend and crews began spraying for mosquitoes late Monday night. In the meantime, they warn residents to mind the Five D's of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII