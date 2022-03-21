Spring Break 2022 sees less trash pick-up than usual, City official says

Lisa Oliver, Interim Assistant Director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation, said that beach operations were out cleaning the beaches on a daily basis.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — This year, as Spring Breakers begin to exit local beaches, The City's Parks & Recreation Department said that they are pleased with how the beaches were left.

Spring Break 2022 might have come and gone, but some of the evidence left behind from those who ventured to the beach can still be seen.

Lisa Oliver, Interim Assistant Director of Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation, said that beach operations were out cleaning the beaches on a daily basis.

According to Oliver, this past weekend alone 27 tons of trash was picked up, and 22 tons the weekend before. That's almost 50 tons of trash accounted for during both Spring Break weekends.

Oliver was pleased with the condition in which beaches were left, “Considering all the traffic, the beaches are looking great and doing great. The Spring Break crowd did a great job of picking up after themselves and respecting the beach, for the most part."

A general rule of thumb for keeping area beaches beautiful is to try to leave them better than you found them.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.