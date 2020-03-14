CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Bishop ISD will also close next week along with Corpus Christi Independent School District, Gregory Portland ISD, First Baptist Academy in Portland, Richard Milborn Academy, Ingleside ISD, The School of Science and Technology, Sinton ISD, and Woodsboro ISD.

All districts are currently set to resume classes on the 23rd.

Officials say regarding South Texas colleges and universities, both A&M Universities here in Corpus Christi and in Kingsville will resume classes Monday, March 23rd.

School officials say the same goes for Del Mar College as all three schools will be closed next week.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: