Spring break is expected to bring economic boom to the Coastal Bend, tourism officials say

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tourist are expected to spend over $100 million dollars to visit the Coastal Bend next week for spring break.

While cold weather is still lingering through the Coastal Bend it doesn't exactly feel like spring break, but officials at Visit Corpus Christi believe that this year spring break is going to bring in a lot of business.

Brett Oetting, President and CEO of Visit Corpus Christi, said that the number one reason people come to the area for spring break is the weather.

"When it comes down to how much money people are spending here, if we look at the whole month of March, as a whole they're going to spend about $100 million in direct spending during this month," Oetting said.

Grace Woodward came down with her family from San Antonio for spring break. Woodward enjoyed shopping inside of the Padre Island Beach shop at Park Road 22 at 361. It is one of the most popular spots for tourist to hit especially on another cold spring break day.

"We came last year and it was chilly. But it wasn't like in the 40's, so it's colder this year," Woodward said.

According to Oetting, families like Woodward's are exactly the people they're hoping to attract to the area for spring break and the summer vacation season.

"We market specifically to families in certain target markets and in certain income levels that we know will go off to the beach and get out, and go spend some money," Oetting said.

Grace and her family are going to be going on a dolphin tour and doing other things since the beach is cold. Next week the forecast is for warmer weather and that's gonna be good news for those who are visiting during the busiest spring break week.

"In Corpus Christi there's a little over 9000 total hotel rooms this week," Oetting said. "And when we looked at this week coming up which is the busiest week of spring break, that occupancy is anywhere between 85 and 95% per day."

Tourism officials also said that the month of March usually brings in as much money to the economy as December. And you can bet that businesses in the area are hoping for a big Christmas in March.

