Spring Break officially underway, North Beach sees smaller crowds than expected

Spring Break is underway and over the next two or three weeks the Coastal Bend is expecting an influx of visitors.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Spring break 2021 officially kicked off Friday, and over the next two or three weeks, the Coastal Bend is expecting an influx of visitors.

One of those Spring Break hot spots is traditionally North Beach, 3News went out to see if the beach was crowded.

Even though the parking lot was full, and it looked busy on the beach, people were spread out and some people were wearing masks.

“As long as we keep our distance and wear our mask, we're pretty good about it,” said Beach Visitor Jovanna Martinez.

It could've been because of the winds or COVID-19 but north beach was not as crowded as many would expect it to be.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.