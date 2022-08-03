Spring Breakers begin to hit Padre Island despite chilly weather

Spring Break is back in Corpus Christi and while temperatures are low, spirits are high.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It wasn't too busy on Padre Island today, but a few brave beach-goers still had some fun in the sun.

"It's just nice to be out here, the beautiful waves and just hopping in the sand. I think today is a perfect beach day whether you think it or not," said Gabriel San Miguel who is here visiting for Spring Break.

The first weekend of spring break usually means packed beaches, lots of people from out of town, and everything that comes with a whole week off from school and work, but today, Whitecap Beach is surprisingly calm.

Gabriel's father, Simon San Miguel, was pleasantly surprised with how the day turned out. "I was worried there was going to be a lot of spring breakers and it would be hard to find a place to sit and do anything, but no, it's really peaceful and it's really nice."

The San Miguel family is originally from the area and plan to see family during their visit.

While Simon was busy getting buried in the sand by his family, he says he's enjoying the time outside, "It's a little chilly, but it's really fun. I mean the sand's like beautiful, they just cleaned up the beach so it's really nice and soft sand."

Corpus Christi Police Department has increased their presence on Padre Island and a command center is set up near the beach if it is needed.

Officers remind visitors:

Never drink and drive.

Don't bring glass on the beach.

Be careful of rip tides when swimming.

Lt. Michael Pena comments, "You know it's not something that just snuck up on us, 'All of the sudden spring break is here.' We knew it was coming and we've prepared well for it."

As for Gabriel, he already knows what he wants to do with his family while he's in town. "For the weekend we're just going to stay here, relax, and enjoy the chill beach vibes, visit the two-story Whataburger and go through all of the museums and all sorts of wonderful things they have here."

As temperatures warm up throughout the next week, expect the crowds to continue to grow.

CCPD will continue to provide assistance as needed and lifeguards will also be on high alert at the beach.

