Spurs coach Gregg Popovich sells multi-million dollar San Antonio mansion

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is moving on.
From his multi-million dollar mansion that is.
Popovich, who has been the head coach of the San Antonio Spurs since 1996 (and has won five championships with the team), finally sold his 4 bed, 5.5 bath mansion.
Over the summer, Popovich recently dropped the listing price of his home to $3.1 million from its 2019 listing price of $3.5 million
According to a listing on Realtor.com, the 9,640-square-foot home located in the Dominion, a gated neighborhood community located on San Antonio's northwest side, features a fully equipped chef's kitchen, a luxurious wood-paneled in-house elevator, an oversized game room, a large workout room, wrap-around balconies, a resort-style, infinity-edge pool, and "an avid wine enthusiast's dream cellar."
The home was sold by Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby's International Realty.
The home was purchased by Kym Rapier and her fiancé Glen Verette, according to a social media post by a spokesperson for the Rapier Family Foundation.