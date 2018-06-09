Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The annual Casa de Amor benefiting the Ronald McDonald House kicked off Thursday and had a very special visitor -- San Antonio Spurs Hall of Famer David Robinson.

The Admiral showed up Thursday afternoon with the rain coming down and spent some time with the kids and their families. He even helped some of the kids on their dunking skills and spent some time taking pictures with the families and staff.

Kiii Sports Director Chris Thomasson went Live from the event with more.

