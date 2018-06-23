St, John's United Methodist Church hosted their annual gigantic rummage sale.

The sale will help fund mission trips and other local ministries.

A variety of items are available at the bargain sale including furniture, kitchenware, and jewelry.

The event is being held at St. John's United Methodist Church Youth Building at 5300 South Alameda and ends Saturday at 4 p.m.

