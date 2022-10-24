3 killed, including suspect, in shooting at south St. Louis school

Police said there were nine total victims in the shooting.

ST. LOUIS — Two people were killed and several others were injured after a shooting at a St. Louis high school Monday morning. The suspect also died.

St. Louis officials held a press conference Monday morning to give an update on the shooting.

At around 9:10 a.m., St. Louis police were called to Central VPA High School at Kingshighway Boulevard and Arsenal Street for an active shooter.

St. Louis police officers arrived within a few minutes of the initial call and made entry into the school. As students were running out of the building, they told officers there was a shooter armed with a long gun.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with police. The suspect was shot and was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Police said the suspect was a man around 20 years old. They haven’t been able to positively identify the him at this time.

Police said eight people total were taken to the hospital with injuries. One woman died at the hospital and a teenage girl was pronounced dead at the school.

Police said the victims' injuries range from gunshot wounds, shrapnel injuries and cardiac arrest.

City of St. Louis Emergency Management is asking people to avoid the area as several roads are currently closed and "will be for several hours."

Adrianne Bolden, a freshman at Central VPA High School, recalled the moment he and his classmates escaped as gunshots rang out.

“We just thought it was a regular intruder drill. But, when we started hearing sirens outside and the teachers started to even get scared, then we knew that this wasn't just a regular drill and it was real," Adrianne said.

"We started hearing glass breaking from the outside and gunshots from outside the door. We tried to jump out of the window, but there was concrete at the bottom of one of the windows that was open. So, we couldn’t go down there," he said.

Adrianne reunited with his mother in a nearby Schnucks parking lot after the shooting. When 5 On Your Side asked Adrianne how he felt once he was able to see his mother, he said, “Hopeful."

Another student, Keyshawn Brooks, said, “We heard shots from behind the building like they busted the windows out first from behind the building. Then they shot our classroom door down. A man opened the door and was like, ‘Y’all are going to die today.’ He shot the teacher first. She fell to the floor. Another boy got shot in the hand and he was bleeding. Two other girls got shot. When he left the room, we opened the window and we jumped out.”

Another student, Jerya Luster, told 5 On Your Side about her encounter with the shooter.

“They were banging on Mr. Williams’ room door. They shot like four times. It was a white man. He said, “All of y’all are going to die.’ Everyone was scared… I’m just glad that I’m OK,” she said.

At this point, the police have not confirmed any information about the identity of the suspect.

A different student, Merius McFadden, told our team that he thought the school was performing a drill initially.

“They pulled the fire alarm and we have had back-to-back drills before. So, I walked out the door and walked into the hallway. Somebody behind me said ‘Stop!’ I said, ‘What?’ …. Nobody was coming out of the classroom but us. As soon as they said that all I heard was ‘pow pow pow,’” he said. “So, I hurried up and we ran back in the classroom and locked the door. We just stayed in the corner until we heard the police come knocking at the door.”

In a tweet, Saint Louis Public Schools said parents should go to Gateway STEM at 5101 McRee Ave. to reunite with students.

As the news of the shooting was breaking, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, "Help us Jesus."

Earlier this year, the 5 On Your Side I-Team analyzed data from the K-12 School Shooting Database, which tracks data on school shootings in the United States since 1970. It’s managed by The Center for Homeland Defense and Security.

The data shows that 14 people have been shot to death at schools in Missouri over the past 50 years. About 30 people have been injured.

During that same time period, 32 people have been shot to death at schools in Illinois and another 100 were injured.

According to a report from the National Center for Education Statistics, there were a total of 93 school shootings with casualties at public and private elementary and secondary schools during the 2020-21 school year, more than any year since data collection began.

Of those, 43 of the shootings included deaths and 50 included injuries only.