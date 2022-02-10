St. Thomas Czechfest makes a grand come back after pandemic

A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Czech Fest is back and has been taking place at St. Thomas church for 38 years now and is better than ever.

A car show was added this year along with, craft booths, inflatable houses, and plenty of czech meals. A 5-k and 10-k walk took place yesterday, but the main attraction was of course the food.

Organizers and parishioners were happy to share their message to attendees this year in person.

3NEWS spoke with Czechfest Chairman, Tom Schumacher, "I think its really the commodity of the parishioners getting together to work to count on purpose not only to raise money but to encourage fellowship, and increase faith in Christ." He said.

The event ended at 6 this evening, but is expected to be back next year on the first Sunday of October.

