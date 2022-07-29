Stabbing on North Beach leaves one in hospital and another in jail

One hotel employee was rushed to a Corpus Christi hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An argument between two employees at a beach side hotel left one man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries and another in jail.

Early Friday morning, Corpus Christi police were called to the 3100 block of Surfside on North Beach for reports of a stabbing. When they arrived at the scene, they found one employee of a hotel with a stab wound to the neck. The employee was rushed to SPOHN-Shoreline with life-threatening injuries, officials with the CCPD said.

The suspect, who appeared to be in his 50s or 60s, was arrested, officials said. No one has been identified.

Officers are still at the scene trying to figure out exactly what the argument was about and trying to find the weapon used, officials said.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3NEWS for updates as they are received.

