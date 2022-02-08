Two sent to hospital in stabbing on Santa Fe

Corpus Christi police were called to the 2900 block of Santa Fe early this morning where two people were found with stab wounds.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were sent to the hospital this morning after being stabbed several times.

The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to the scene on the 2900 block of Santa Fe just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Two people, a man and a woman, at the apartment were found with multiple stab wounds. The man was stabbed at least five times in the chest and back, officials with the Corpus Christi Police Department said. The two victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to be okay.

Investigators at the scene said there was a gathering and altercation at the apartment Monday night. The suspect went back to the apartment Tuesday morning where he stabbed the two inside.

Police are looking for the Hispanic man responsible for the stabbing. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News throughout the day for updates.

