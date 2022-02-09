Staffing shortages put a pause on after-care program at Woodlawn Elementary

About 35 students currently attending the program will no longer be able to take advantage after Sept. 14.

Staffing issues caused CCISD to put a pause on an after school program at Woodlawn Elementary School.

It's the first year for the after care program which was implemented across 21 different campuses. However, since the school year has been in full swing, the teacher shortage issue is becoming more prevalent.

"I think 30-35 students at Woodlawn... 35 that would consistently come," said Amanda Cameron, the Director of Title 1 and State Compensatory Education at CCISD.

Thirty-five is the number of students who attend the after care program at Woodlawn Elementary from 3:15 p.m. to 5:35 p.m. during the week.

"This program is really going to help academically, as well as provide that enrichment. We just we want to make sure that we have the staff so we support the program and also the safety," Cameron said.

A requirement for the program, however, is a ratio of one teacher for every 15 students.

"It just has been challenging," said Christa Rasche, the principal at Woodlawn Elementary.

Rasche is actively recruiting teachers to meet the requirement.

"The additional daily after school when they're planning for, you know, their instructional day and we have very high standards, you know, and so they're looking at serving the kid and just feeling like they cannot commit to like she said five days a week," Rasche said.

It's because of that staffing challenge that the program at Woodlawn will end Sept. 14th.

"It is definitely something that we want to be able to offer and this decision did not come lightly. We know that it's challenging and so we will be sure to continue to communicate with our families," said Candi Callas, the coordinator of after school programs at CCISD.

Those with the district said this isn't necessarily permanent. They said they will bring the program back should staffing improve.

"We are still trying to figure out ways to make it work. And we'll continue to do that until we do have it available," Rasche said.

