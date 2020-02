CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you were on board the U.S.S. Lexington Friday night, you might have thought you were back in the 1940s.

The whole idea with the 27th annual Stage Door Canteen was a chance to revisit the big band era during World War II.

Stage Door Canteen also raised money for the U.S.S. Lexington Museum.

For the previous 26 years, Stage Door Canteen has always been a sellout.

Flicka Rahn, Jason Armstrong, and Victoria Majors performed songs.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: