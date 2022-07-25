Here's what you can and cannot do under stage one water restrictions in Corpus Christi

The City of Corpus Christi has been under stage one water restrictions since June 14th. Here's what you can and can't do.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has been under stage one water restrictions since June 13. This decision was made by leaders to conserve water as drought conditions worsen across South Texas.

Those who violate the water restrictions could face a citation with a fine up to $500.

In the July 19 City Council meeting, City Manager Peter Zanoni explained to council members how the city would enforce these citations.

"We go to the location, if we see the water use in action, we'll take pictures of the property to somewhat build a case," Zanoni said. "We'll issue a citation that day and it's a fine up to $500, but we have to have some proof, because it goes to municipal court. So, there's pictures, documentation, time."

Stage 1 water restriction rules:

Watering with irrigation or sprinklers is allowed one day per week on your trash pick-up day but you can only water on that day before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.

but you can only water on that day before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Any watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. is still a violation regardless of the day.

There should be no watering on weekends unless it falls under the guidelines of utilizing a handheld water hose. No irrigation should take place on weekends.

If you would like to report any water violations, you can do so by calling 311 or the City's number at 361-826-2489.

What’s allowed during these restrictions:

Washing your car: You can wash your car in your driveway, but the city is asking that you use a shut-off nozzle that can be adjusted or a bucket. The city also asks that you not let water run into the street and storm drains.

You can wash your car in your driveway, but the city is asking that you use a shut-off nozzle that can be adjusted or a bucket. The city also asks that you not let water run into the street and storm drains. Kiddie pools and waterslides: There are no restrictions on water activities within your home.

There are no restrictions on water activities within your home. Pools: The city is encouraging residents to cover their pools when not using them to reduce water loss from evaporation.

The city is encouraging residents to cover their pools when not using them to reduce water loss from evaporation. Water well: If you are irrigating with well water or an aerobic septic system there are no restrictions.

For more details, click here.