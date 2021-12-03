Austin mother, boyfriend arrested over 6-year-old's death

The child reportedly sustained burns over half his body from boiling water.

An Austin mother and her boyfriend were arrested on Wednesday following an incident on March 7 that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old boy.

The U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force said the child’s mother, Staleigh Coleman, 27, was arrested in the 1200 block of Miss Allison’s Way in Pflugerville without incident. Her boyfriend, Blake Howard Jones, 27, of Austin, was arrested in the 2400 block of Cromwell Circle in Austin without incident.

The U.S. Marshals said an unresponsive child had been brought to the First Choice Emergency Room Center on Riverside Drive on March 7 after reportedly sustaining burns from boiling water. The burns covered half his body and were concentrated on the torso, chest and back, with splash patterns to the arms and face.

Authorities requested assistance from the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force Austin Division to locate and apprehend Coleman and Jones. Task force members launched a fugitive investigation with information from the Austin Police Department to arrest the pair.

Coleman and Jones were charged with injury to a child by omission – a first-degree felony – and booked into the Travis County Jail, where they are awaiting a judicial proceeding with bonds set at $100,000 each.