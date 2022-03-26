Local domestic disturbance call leads to a stand-off at Veranda Apartments

One man was taken into custody and a woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police were called out to an apartment building this afternoon for a domestic disturbance that turned into a brief standoff.

Corpus Christi Police say they received a call from a unit in the 6400 block of Staples for a man and woman arguing.

When officers arrived on the scene, the situation had quickly escalated and the man was determined to be holding the woman in the apartment against her will.

Lieutenant Nicholas Hess with CCPD says a SWAT team was called out as a precaution, "SWAT's never there to escalate a situation, but they're there for worst case scenario. We don't want anybody getting hurt. Through our communication, we were able to get that done. So today was a relatively successful day, nobody got injured."

One man was taken into custody and a woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

