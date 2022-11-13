'Stand Sunday' Taking a stand for children in foster care

Churches across the nation were involved in the movement that brings awareness for vulnerable children and families who are touched by the foster care system.

A day of observance for children in foster care was held today, it was called 'Stand Sunday.'

Agape Ranch partnered with 7 churches to provide support and resources for the event. Churches across the nation were involved to support the movement that brings awareness for vulnerable children and families who are touched by the foster care system.

The main goal is to get the community educated on the resources.

Director of Operations for Agape Ranch, Melissa Faux spoke with 3NEWS and said, "However, the desire is to serve whatever your natural giftedness is there's a place for you, whether you can become an advocate a foster parent a volunteer, or even just make a meal there's many ways you can help to support."

Agape Ranch will also be having an upcoming 5K happening in February 2023.

