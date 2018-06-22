The City's Vector Control began treating standing water with larvicide around the Coastal Bend this past weekend after significant rainfall last week left pools and puddles all around town.

Those pools and puddles are a prime breeding ground for pesky mosquitoes, and now the City is monitoring mosquito populations so they can begin the process of spraying.

In the meantime, Vector Control is asking the public to protect themselves by remembering the 5 Ds of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

