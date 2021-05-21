City of Robstown still having a hard time get rid of standing water

Looking ahead, starting in October, a new drainage project will kick off.

ROBSTOWN, Texas — The City of Robstown has been working day in and out trying to get all the standing water from the neighborhood that's right next to a crop field. But the problem is: all the water from this field keeps draining into the neighborhood.

"It was full," said Hilario Flores, a resident of Robstown. "You couldn't see the grass. It was all water, but now it's going down with the pumps".

Three days after the major storm event, some parts of Robstown are still having a hard time with getting rid of standing water. The water on Kansas street won't go down, unless the water from the field goes down.

"You see," said Robstown Mayor, Gilbert Gomez. "Look at all that water flow? So, this water is just draining to this street so it's hard for us to even make a dent when we're pumping water".

He said for now, the short-term fix is to keep pumping until the street is drivable.

"Try to stop some of the water from this field draining to the 1300 block of Kansas here, at the same time, by pumping that water into this canal here on my left, and then we'll continue to pump the water from Kansas street to the drains to alleviate the water," said Gomez.

And looking ahead, starting in October, a new drainage project will kick off.

"They're going to start working along the Bosquez ditch, which is right there in the Blue Bonnet area, where we had a lot of standing water also, right next to the high school and they're gonna cover up that ditch and that's gonna alleviate some of the flooding there also," Gomez added.

On top of that, he said there are more long-terms ideas that the city is anticipating, but they're still waiting to see if they get the federal money for it.

"Two of them in this neighborhood here that we submitted grants for," said Gomez. "And we're waiting to see if we get approved or not, and then we have one in the middle of town also".

He said the ultimate goal is to upgrade the drainage in the entire Robstown area.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.