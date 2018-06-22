The Coastal Bend has been dealing with significant rainfall this week, and with all the standing water that remains throughout the city comes the potential for mosquitoes, and lots of them.

That's why the City of Corpus Christi's Vector Control will begin treating standing water throughout the city this Saturday. They will then monitor mosquito traps around the area and begin the process of spraying for mosquitoes.

In the meantime, Vector Control is asking the public to protect themselves by remembering the 5 Ds of Defense:

DEET – Use insect repellent containing DEET.

DRESS – Dress in long sleeves and pants when you’re outside.

DAWN, DAYTIME and DUSK – Dawn, Daytime and Dusk are the times of day when mosquitoes are most active. Avoid being outside during these times of day to prevent bites.

DRAIN – Regularly drain standing water, including water that collects in empty cans, tires, buckets, clogged rain gutters and saucers under potted plants. Mosquitoes breed in stagnant water.

DOCTOR – Consult a physician if you feel sick after being bitten.

