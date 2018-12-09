Corpus Christi (KIII News) — With all of the flooding in the Coastal Bend, police are asking drivers to stay away from specific areas while they are on the roads.

Residents should know that westbound Staples Street to the Crosstown Expressway is currently closed and barricaded due to flooding on the road west of County Creek and Kitty Hawk. Drivers are being asked to go through Weber in order to get to Crosstown.

Police remind drivers never to risk their safety by driving through flooded roads. Turn around. Don't drown.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII