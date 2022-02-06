State, federal leaders talk gun legislation during legislative summit in Corpus Christi

The Summit was hosted by the Associated General Contractors South Texas Chapter and highlighted ongoing needs for the 22 counties they serve.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of Corpus Christi's elected representatives gathered for a legislative summit Thursday at the Emerald Beach Hotel.

The Summit was hosted by the South Texas Chapter of Associated General Contractors and included a luncheon for about 100 people. Most were there to hear some of our elected officials share their thoughts on the construction industry, but State Senator Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa and U.S. Representative Michael Cloud both spoke with 3News about the tragedy in Uvalde and current talks regarding solutions.

Hinojosa is one of eleven senators appointed to a special bi-partisan committee on Wednesday. That group is being asked by Governor Abbott to make recommendations regarding school safety and mass violence.

According to Hinojosa, the committee will look at several areas, “from mental health care to making sure that we have the proper investments in our schools; to making public training available to law enforcement, including unannounced inspections of our public schools to make sure they are following the proper protocol to keep our children safe.”

For his part, Congressman Cloud added that while it is unimaginable that this is something we should have to deal with as a nation, what happens next will help determine whether the solutions offered will be effective.

“I think as we look at the situation, it would be the wrong approach to just try to find one single thing,” Cloud said. “There are a lot of factors that are involved that we have to take seriously, and then understanding the difference between what the role of the state, local communities and the federal government should be. That is going to be very important in this conversation.”

At the request of Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, the special legislative committee is not expected to meet until later this month. That should give the families and the community of Uvalde time to complete all funeral services before hearings begin. That way, those who wish to testify may take part.

Hinojosa, Cloud and the other panelists at the summit, which included State Rep. Todd Hunter and Corpus Christi City Councilman Ben Molina, also spoke to the ongoing need to bring together both jobs and workers in the 22 counties served by our local AGC office, as well as the effects of inflation on our economic growth.

