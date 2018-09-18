Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Texas has become a familiar spot when it comes to human trafficking, and questions and concerns continue to rise.

Human trafficking is becoming a fast-growing crime, with victims as young as 12 years old, and it's happening close to the Coastal Bend.

"This is the prostitution and the slavery of children, and it has no place in Texas. No place in this world, but that does exist," State Rep. Todd Hunter said. "Many times you don't know it's going on unless you know the signals, but it is an issue that's prevalent throughout South Texas and the entire state."

Law enforcement, educators and many more gathered at Del Mar College's Center for Economic Development Tuesday to come up with new ideas that will be put before the Texas Legislature in January to stop the human trade.

"Texans have to understand the threat level that we're at now, and they have to validate that, and that's the job of law enforcement; to educate the public and say, 'Hey look, here's what we're up against in this country,'" Jackson County Sheriff A.J. Louderback said.

Human trafficking has become a multi-billion dollar criminal industry benefiting one of the largest groups along the U.S.-Mexico border.

"All the cartels are involved in this, so it's very profitable. This is a money-making enterprise that goes on here," Louderback said.

Louderback believes the threat of human trafficking continues to ripple into communities across the country, but finding a resolution begins with education.

"We have to become better at what we're doing here. We've got to bring focus to the state of Texas, and the federal government on 'Look, here's what's happening to us in this country,'" Louderback said.

