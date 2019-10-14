CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The State Commission on Judicial Conduct has cleared the way for former 148th District Court Judge Guy Williams to run for office.

With several pending court cases, there was some concern that Williams might not have been able to sit on the bench if elected; but those concerns were set aside Monday when the State Commission on Judicial Conduct withdrew its request for a formal proceeding concerning reprimands issued against Williams.

There has been no word are to which court Williams intends to run for office in.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: