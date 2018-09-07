CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII TV) — Summer is in full swing, and as families make the rounds to community pools and beaches, it's important to stay safe.

The Department of Family and Protective Services reports that 54 drownings have occurred statewide this year alone.

Officials say adult supervision, family swimming lessons, and avoiding distractions can make all the difference when it comes to safety.

To learn more about how to plan ahead this summer click here.

