State Farm insurance company donated money Tuesday to Habitat for Humanity-Corpus Christi to help towards the construction of new home.

The $10,000 donation will be used for a new home at 1614 Chula Vista Street.

Habitat for Humanity is grateful for the donation from State Farm with their final cost to build a new location at $65,000.

