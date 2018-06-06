The Texas General Land Office announced Wednesday a $6.5 million housing grant to help Rockport residents who are still trying to recover from Hurricane Harvey.

The grant will be used to get some area apartments back up and running.

"I have a son that's 10 months old and we're still at the church," David Willer said. "Don't get me wrong. It's better than nothing; but everybody wants their own house, and it's difficult right now because there's not many of them available."

Willer is a contractor who moved to Rockport from Illinois after Hurricane Harvey.

The housing grant will be used to rebuilt rental housing in Rockport. $1.5 million will go toward repairing units at the Oak Harbor Apartments on Magnolia. The remaining $5 million will go toward the reconstruction of the Saltgrass Landing Apartments on South Church Street.

Officials estimate the money will help reopen 200 units.

"We feel like this is a major step forward, and in fact, we have word that we may be getting an additional $6.5 million later on this month," said William Whitson of the Rockport-Fulton Longterm Recovery Team.

Whitson said rental housing is the number one need in the area, and this is just the beginning of housing assistance for apartment owners in the area.

For Willer, the rental housing can't be rebuilt fast enough.

"That would make things a lot easier for me on looking for somewhere to live, and there are a lot of families out there," Willer said.

City officials said they are waiting on another $6.5 million grant that will bring another 100 units online hopefully by the end of the year.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII