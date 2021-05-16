x
State Highway 188 closed due to flooding

Credit: KIII

SAN PATRICIO COUNTY, Texas — A section of state highway 188 in San Patricio County has been closed by the Texas Department of Transportation due to flooding.

As a reminder you can always check online for the latest on road conditions.

