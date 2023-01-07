State Highway 358 near Airline re-opens after man dies trying to cross freeway

Officers said they don't believe the driver was intoxicated when the accident happened.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The westbound lanes of State Highway 358 have re-opened after a fatal traffic accident occurred on the westbound side of the freeway.

A man died while reportedly trying to cross the freeway at around 7:40 p.m., said Corpus Christi Police Department Sr. Ofc. Travis Pace, causing the closure between Airline Road and Nile Drive.

He was hit by a man driving a pickup, and Pace said the truck driver pulled over and called police.

Police don't believe the man driving was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

Officers have not identified the man who was killed.