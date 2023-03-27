Traffic alert: State Hwy. 358 to close overnight from Weber to Airline this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — TxDOT is planning on resuming overnight closures this week along SPID for pavement work on the ramp reversal project.
This will run through Thursday in the eastbound main lanes.
Exit ramps will be closed from Weber to Airline.
All closures will take place from 9 p.m.-6 a.m.
