State leaders keeping an eye on the two storm systems in the Atlantic

While the 3News Weather Team is keeping a close eye on both storm systems in the Atlantic, we do know they have the attention of officials in Austin and our own State Representative Todd Hunter.



When Hurricane Hanna approached our area, the state had resources in place to help deal with that storm. This time around it’ll be the same game plan if one or both of the storm systems out in the Atlantic make it into the Gulf of Mexico and head to our area. Representative Todd Hunter said our state Department of Emergency Management will be ready.

"Everybody needs to be prepared as we see the developments," Hunter said. "Because of COVID-19, there are new procedures if you have to evacuate. So, what will have to do, is watch the intensity and we have to see the directions and then we will get the Department of Emergency Management from the state to take a look at the area and see if we need to do an earlier evacuation than normal."



Representative Hunter also successfully led the fight to keep the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association from raising our insurance coverage this year.

In a related note, Kent Sullivan has told Texas Governor Greg Abbott that he is resigning as the Commissioner of the Texas Department of Insurance. Hunter said Sullivan was the man who appointed the TWIA Board Members.