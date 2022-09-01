State of Texas awards almost $300K to fund at-risk youth in Uvalde

This grant will fund a program to provide services for at-risk youth who exhibit emotional or behavioral problems at school and need additional help.

UVALDE, Texas — The State of Texas has awarded almost $300,000 in state money to help fund at-risk youth in Uvalde.

The $295,562 Discretionary State Aid Grant was given to the Uvalde County Juvenile Probation Department (UCJPD) to help fund a program for young people exhibiting emotional or behavioral problems at school and who need additional help beyond what the school can provide.

It will be available during fiscal years 2023 and 2024.

