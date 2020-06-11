State of Texas now offering new rental assistance program for those behind on rent

The Texas eviction diversion program was established to help those who are behind on rent because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As we begin another month some of your neighbors may still be struggling to make ends meet because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The state is now offering financial help to those in need. That includes a new rental assistance program.

The program is only available to four counties in the Coastal Bend. Which are Bee, Jim Wells, Kleberg and San Patricio County.

Valerie Alaniz with a local nonprofit called community action corporation of South Texas.

They're responsible for administering the program in our area. Alaniz says to take part in it tenants must be referred by their local justice of the peace office.

“The tenant and the landlord must agree to the terms of this program and have a signed declaration that came from the justice of the peace offices,” said Alaniz.

April Anzaldua is also with community action and says there are other eligibility requirements that must be met.

"They must meet the income eligibility, they have to have been financially impacted by COVID19, they cannot be more than five month in arrears, and they must have a court docket number through the local justice of the peace office,” said Anzaldua.

For renters who don't fall under the requirements but still need help, Anzaldua says since community action corporation of South Texas serves 16 counties in the Coastal Bend and may be able to offer renters other assistance programs.

